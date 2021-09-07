Kim Kardashian showed a costume for Halloween and became known as ketchup: Style: Values: Lenta.ru

American TV star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian West showed fans her Halloween costume and became the object of ridicule. Relevant photos and comments appeared on her Instagram page.

The celebrity starred with her husband, rapper Kanye West, in the outfits of the fashion house Balenciaga. The 40-year-old reality TV star posed in a tight-fitting jumpsuit with a long red hem that completely covers her body and face. She was also given a high ponytail to match the suit. In the post description, she wished users a happy Halloween.

The subscribers laughed at the image of Kardashian, and they compared her to ketchup in the comments under the publication. “Kourtney was a hotdog and Kim was ketchup”, “I don’t understand, you wanted to be chips for the party?”, “Kim, what is this anyway?” , – said the fans.

Earlier in October, the Kardashian sisters were photographed in bikinis and were known as “fat”. The featured picture shows sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian in swimsuits of different colors. Netizens scolded TV stars for the abundance of plastic surgery and Photoshop.