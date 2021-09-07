Kim Kardashian touchingly congratulated her eldest daughter on her birthday. Archive photos

Today, the eldest daughter of 40-year-old Kim Kardashian and 44-year-old Kanye West North is eight years old. By tradition, Kim will certainly arrange a magnificent party for the birthday girl, but for now the TV star congratulates her daughter publicly on her blog.

“My daughter North is eight years old today! North, one day you will see all these messages printed in the books I make for you. And I hope that you will feel love, because you bring so much love and joy into our lives! You are the funniest, most stylish and most creative person who knows exactly what he wants in life, ”wrote Kim.

She explained that it was no coincidence that she chose the footage from the Jacqueline Kennedy-inspired shoot by photographer Stephen Klein.

“It reminded me of our connection with North. And he perfectly conveyed our emotions! ”, – she noted.

