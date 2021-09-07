Kim Kardashian was suspected of advertising crypto scammers: Social sphere: Economy: Lenta.ru

American celebrity Kim Kardashian advertised the little-known cryptocurrency Ethereum max on her Instagram with 200 million subscribers. The British regulator suspected that the star put investors at risk, as the tokens could have been created by scammers, Business Insider reports.

The Chairman of the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Charles Randall noted that the Kim Kardashian ad is a prime example of how celebrities can attract investors to fraudulent crypto projects. Randall noted that Kardashian should have pointed out in her ad that Ethereum max is a speculative digital token created by unknown developers.

According to Randall, scammers usually pay famous people with a large following to help them advertise cryptocurrencies. Moreover, some celebrities are promoting coins that do not exist in reality.

The FCA chairman said that it is important to make the cryptosphere more transparent, and for this, the authorities should have more powers in regulation and pay special attention to the dubious promotion of the cryptocurrency.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one promoting this suspicious cryptocurrency. Boxer Floyd Mayweather advertised EthereumMax during his fight, wearing a jersey with the company logo. In addition, viewers were offered to receive boxer gloves if they purchase eMax for more than $ 5,000, and two seats in the front row were sold only for tokens.

In October 2018, Mayweather was already accused of promoting the fraudulent crypto project Centra. Investors filed a lawsuit against the boxer, who was supposed to pay several thousand dollars in compensation.