Kim Kardashian-West on inclusiveness and the future of SKIMS

Kim Kardashian is a busy woman. The mother of four is studying law and is active in educating the public about the need for prison reform in the United States. She is the head of a world-class beauty empire, a member of the most popular family clan in the world (perhaps after the British royal family) and an acknowledged selfie expert. Plus, everyone is now discussing her divorce from Kanye West. In just 40 years, a real storm of events has occurred in the life of a celebrity. Surprisingly, she has enough time for Skims.

Shapewear is usually associated with uncomfortable and ugly beige belts and shorts that restrict movement. We used to think of it as a way to hide body flaws. But Skims’ mission is to give women a reason to feel beautiful, emphasize shapes and highlight the dignity of the figure. In a year and a half since launching in 2019, the brand has revolutionized its niche with an inclusive message and a wide range of solutions for people of all sizes and skin tones. Skims has evolved into the Fenty Beauty of the shapewear world, a formidable rival to Spanx, the market leader for many years.

More recently, Skims have expanded their range. Now, in addition to shapewear, the brand offers casual and indoor clothing (Paris Hilton approves) and lizard outfits (yes, you read that right – now Speed, North West’s pet, also has a comfortable Skims suit). Kim knows what we all lack now: things in which you not only look good, but also feel your best.

Kardashian West carved out a few minutes on her busy schedule to tell Vogue about her life and the brand’s future plans.

In early autumn, Skims will be two years old. What prompted you to create your own brand of shapewear?

Honestly, I just wanted to give people more options to dress the way they want. Whether it’s innovative shapewear that you want to wear every day, or incredibly comfortable underwear that literally adjusts to your body. I wanted to create a brand that would be trusted and addressed in search of modern solutions. That is why it was so important to provide a wide range of colors and sizes.

What do you think the shapewear industry was missing?

Previously, I had to cut, combine and re-stitch several models of shapewear to get the shape I wanted to see on myself. Other brand offerings were either hiding the curves of my body, or cutting into my skin, or subsiding. I also sometimes dyed purchased items with tea bags to get a color that matched my skin tone, because there were very few options on sale. Thanks to these experiments, I noticed that there is an open niche in the market. There has been no innovation in this area for a very long time. It seemed like the time had come to offer the shapewear industry a fresh take on things.

What place do inclusiveness and support for the freedom of representation of social and racial minorities occupy in the brand’s philosophy?

This is the DNA of our brand. Since the early days of Skims, we have been thinking about inclusiveness first. Now we continue to promote these ideas and do things for each and every one.

How do you think shoppers feel at Skims?

Confident in yourself! They are also comfortable in our things. All collections are made of materials that can be worn without removing from day to day. Comfort is very important to me, and I am convinced that when you feel good, you look great too. You can always find me at home in Skims pajamas or underwear from the Fits Everybody line, because in these things I feel easy and comfortable.

What are you proud of?

Positive customer reviews. I love to see clients in our clothes. Knowing that we truly bring diversity to people and offer actionable solutions is the best reward, and I am immensely grateful for that.

How do you see the future of the brand?

My goal is to further expand the range and not stop looking for solutions that will suit any woman at any time in her life. Developing our new generation lingerie and homewear, we try to offer our customers something new every time. I am happy that our customers are a real community, and there is a good dialogue within it.