Kirilenko: Bazarevich’s scheme of play may turn out to be incompatible with the new Russian national team

President of the Russian Basketball Federation Andrey Kirilenko assessed the prospects Sergey Bazarevich to renew the contract with the national team.

“Back in the summer, after the completion of the Olympic qualifying tournament, following the results of which the men’s team could not qualify for the Tokyo Games, it was announced that the team was going to be completely rebooted. To date, the national team has virtually no coaching staff, no general manager, or a roster of players. A kind of blank canvas on which we are going to re-write the team.

This does not mean that there are any disagreements or conflicts between us and Sergei Bazarevich or Sergei Panov. Moreover, the tasks set for the Russian national team four years ago have for the most part been implemented. Of course, we all wanted to believe that our team will get to the Olympic Games. And after this Olympic cycle, we are really grateful to Sergey Valerianovich – for this team he did a lot.

The renewal of the men’s team does not necessarily imply participation and victory in all possible tournaments. Today our goal is to gather in the next three years a team of players and coaches who will be able to adequately perform in international competitions in the long term. Our team has played well against the European teams for the last four years. And the experienced squad that we had, if it went well, allowed us to count on fighting for medals at various tournaments. However, we need to admit that it is time to bet on young people, it is obvious to us that the generation of players has changed and we must move on.

Now the coaching staff of the national team is to raise new leaders within the team. This process can and will certainly be painful, because today young people do not have the necessary experience. But this does not mean that they will not be able to fulfill the tasks assigned to them.

Ahead is a procedure similar to the one that was 5 years ago. The Federation has identified a shortlist of specialists with whom, subject to their interest, we plan to discuss the vision of the further development of the Russian men’s team.

I note that Sergei Bazarevich is included in this list along with other candidates, but you need to understand that Sergei Valerianovich’s game scheme may turn out to be incompatible with the new team.

In any case, the candidates who have passed the preliminary interviews will be presented for discussion by the Coaching Council, which will transmit its recommendations on the candidacy of the head coach to the RFB Executive Committee.

The reboot process is complicated by the short duration of the windows. The head coach of the national team will be faced with the task of flirting with young players. And it takes less than a week to form a squad and start playing. But the calendar is what it is, we will have to dodge, we will be able to hold a larger gathering only in the summer. Potentially, we have a lot of young guys who can “come in” and play for the national team, but you need to understand that the “grinding” process will take a lot of time.

Yes, now we can and must take risks. However, we still want to fight at least for participation in the World Cup or Eurobasket. These are the big tournaments that you don’t want to miss, even in terms of the experience you gain. For this reason, of course, we will not completely abandon the participation of veterans in the games of the national team. Thus, the task of the coach for the new Olympic cycle, in my opinion, will be more ambitious and difficult – to find the necessary balance from the newcomers and those who already have experience in playing for the national team, because veterans play a very important role for the team. Their task is to create the necessary “chemistry” and atmosphere, as well as to instill in young players the correct attitude to playing for the national team, ”the official website of the RFB quotes Kirilenko.