Kristen Stewart spoke frankly about what it’s like to play the role of Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart











30-year-old Kristen Stewart is about to shoot in the biopic of the Chilean director Pablo Larrain “Spencer”, which is dedicated to the late Princess Diana. The actors will enter the stage no earlier than January. And while Kristen is busy studying the biography of Lady Dee, whose fate she has already called very sad.

In a recent interview on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, she spoke about her memories of the late princess. “I felt a strong love for her, and it happened very quickly. I didn’t grow up with her, but this feeling was transmitted in some magical way. I was very young when she died. I remember how many bouquets there were around Buckingham Palace that tragic day, ”Stewart said.

The actress admitted that it is a great honor for her to play the role of a famous person, so she will try to prove herself in the best possible light. Kristen became her “protector”, because the royal person suffered so many difficult events at an early age.

The movie “Spencer” is named after Lady Dee’s maiden name. She got married early enough. At 19, Diana tied the knot with Prince Charles, but after 15 years of relationship, they divorced.