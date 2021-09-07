Kritsyuk explained why he left the Portuguese championship for Zenit

Newly made Zenit goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk, who previously played for the Portuguese “Zhil Vicente” and “Belenenses”, told why he decided to return to Russia.

“Why did you change warm Portugal for cold Russia? Let’s see how the situation will develop. I am confident in my abilities, I am not afraid of competition, due to it we are getting better. We will continue to work, make every effort to help the club, showing our strengths. Not everything is tied to the weather and Europe, especially if you take Petersburg, then this is the most European city. The weather is one of the few disadvantages of the city. And I’m still a Russian, I have a family here.

In addition, Zenit is the largest club in Russia. For any footballer, this is a big challenge when there is an opportunity to play for him. There are a lot of nuances that contributed to this transition. Including the Champions League.

My opinion – of course, it is easier to get into the Russian national team from Zenit than from the Portuguese league. Maybe I’m not quite right, but there is such a feeling, ”the official website of“ Zenith ”quotes Kritsyuk as saying.

Recall that Kritsyuk moved to Zenit from the Portuguese club Zhil Vicente in early September 2021. According to media reports, the transfer amount was € 2 million.

In May 2021, Kritsyuk announced his departure from Belenenses. The goalkeeper played 27 matches for the Portuguese club, in which he conceded 27 goals. Previously, Kritsyuk played for Krasnodar. The goalkeeper played 72 matches for the bulls, in 33 of which he left the Krasnodar team’s goal intact. In the 2019/2020 season, Kritsyuk conceded seven goals in six matches for Krasnodar.