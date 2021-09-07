Kunlun – Dynamo Riga. Forecast and bet for 1.98 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Kunlun will be hosted by Dinamo Riga. The game will take place at the Mytishchi Arena on September 6. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Kunlun – Dynamo Riga: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Kunlun”

In two games at the start of the season, the Chinese team managed to take 2 points from the competitors. With such a number of points, it is on the sixth line in the East table.

First meeting of the season “Kunlun” spent in Nizhnekamsk, where he tried to resist the local “Neftekhimik”. But in an hour of the match, the Beijing team got a full grid and left with nothing – 1: 5.

The real skirmish took place on September 4 in Kazan. At the “Tatneft-Arena” wards Ivan Zanatta created a miracle salvation in a duel with Ak Bars (4: 3).

All predictions for the KHL

In the aforementioned match, “Kunlun” harshly lost the first period – 0: 3, and then not only evened the score, but also finished off the Kazan team, realizing the majority.

Dynamo Riga

The Latvians, unlike Kunlun, cannot yet boast of similar feats on the ice. In two games the club from Riga was left with zero points.

Although Dynamo Riga lost, both times the team tried to fight on equal terms with the top clubs of the Western Conference. The first rival of the people of Riga was Lokomotiv.

In a duel at the “Arena-2000” wards Sergey Zubov they were able to give themselves a handicap of 2 goals, but later they scattered the advantage somewhere and lost – 2: 3.

Even more interesting was the meeting with CSKA, where Dynamo Riga, being in the majority, conceded the last goal from the army in the 17th minute of the third period, and the match itself ended with a score of 2: 3.

Forecast and rate

Kunlun’s victory is estimated at 2.71, and the victory of “Dynamo” Riga – in 2.23… Bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.20…

At the start of the new season, both teams have already lost points, but at the same time they showed themselves well in fights with the heavyweights of the KHL.

Of course, their face-to-face meeting should be no less interesting. We expect that the people of Beijing will be able to take advantage of the problems of the people of Riga in defense and will score at least 3 goals as it was in four of the last five personal matches.

Our forecast and bid – Kunlun Individual Total Over 2.5 for 1.98.