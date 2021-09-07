Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormy became guests of the Ellen DeGeneres show

Kylie Jenner with her daughter Stormi

The 22-year-old founder of the Kylie Cosmetics brand Kylie Jenner, along with her mother Chris, took part in the show of the American TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres. The star, who has become “the youngest billionaire in the world” according to Forbes, also took her adorable one and a half-year-old daughter Stormi, who recently made her red carpet debut, to the set. The full version of the program will air on Thursday, September 12, but in the meantime, you can watch an excerpt from the “Hot Questions from Ellen” section.

Kylie had to answer which celebrity she wants to work with, whom Stormi loves the most and what her lover Travis Scott smells like. When the reality star and TV presenter were discussing Stormy, DeGeneres asked Kylie who the baby looked like more: mom or dad.

Chris and Kylie Jenner with TV presenter Ellen DeGeneres

She’s the perfect blend of both of us. She definitely looks like a little ranger, she loves music,

– answered Jenner.

Also, the young mother said that the sisters often make fun of her financial situation, especially when it comes to paying for something.

When we are in a group chat discussing some travel and spending, they suddenly say: “Kylie, won’t you pay for all this?” Things like this happen all the time

– shared the star. According to her, this is just “sisterly love and gags,” and in fact, everyone in the family is really proud of her.

Kylie and Kris Jenner with Nest of Love and Ellen DeGeneres

However, Jenner is definitely not stingy. For example, during the show, Kylie transferred $ 750,000 to a women’s empowerment organization called Love Nest after she learned about the inspiring work of charity founder Samantha Gil and her two main assistants, Briana Grumet and Daniela Villa. Kylie also handed them a set of cosmetics from the holiday beauty collection and took them on a tour of the main office of Kylie Cosmetics.