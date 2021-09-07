Larsa Pippen told the reason why the whole Kardashian-Jenner family turned away from her

Four months after the Kardashian-Jenner sisters unfollowed Larsa Pippen on Instagram, she revealed how she thought Kanye West played a role in their quarrel.

Larsa Pippen blames Kanye West for ending her friendship with the Kar Jenner family. Larsa has been a best friend for a long time Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, but fans began to speculate that they had a falling out after the sisters unfollowed Larsa on Instagram in the summer of 2020. Now Larsa has revealed to everyone why she believes Kanye is the reason for this.

“I just feel like Kanye did his best to get Kim to really stop trusting me,” Larsa said during an interview with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn on their podcast Holliwood Raw… She added that Kanye called her at any time of the night to “rant” and that in the end she had to block his number because of this. “Maybe because I blocked him on my phone, because I could no longer answer his calls. I could not. I was exhausted. “

Larsa said she is convinced that this led to Kanye swearing about her to his wife Kim and the rest of her family. “The whole Kardashian family – everyone started to pick up his wave,” – explained Larsa. “If you are so easily swayed like the wind, then do I give a damn? I do not know. Did it hurt me? Yes. But at the same time, I … I didn’t do anything. I have never done anything wrong. I was their most honest and truthful best friend. “

She then told another story about why she believed the family had turned their backs on her completely. “Kanye literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking … I don’t even know what,” she said. “He talks so much about me being this and that, and that. One night I ran into Travis Scott at the club and Travis called Kylie Jenner and said I was molesting him. It never happened. I left with the same people I came with. That didn’t fucking happen. I would never do this, I would never have done this in a billion years. “

Larsa admitted that the whole situation was “painful” for her, but confirmed that she was already all right. “If Kanye feels like he and Kim are better off without me, let them be without me,” she said. “I agree with that. Do I look like I’m suffering? Do I look like I’m in pain? I’m fine. I will Survive. Did it hurt? Yes. But do I have love that comes from other people? Yes”.

The drama between Larsa and Kardashian-Jenner unfolded in the summer, around the same time that Kanye was at the center of several tirades on Twitter, where he even claimed he wanted to divorce Kim. However, she stayed with him and publicly defended him with a long Instagram post about his bipolar disorder.

However, that didn’t stop Larsa from commenting in response to one of Kanye’s tweets where he revealed that he wanted Kim to have an abortion when she got pregnant with their daughter. North west… “If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say,” she wrote on social media. Interestingly, among dozens of Kanye’s tweets, he also posted one that talked about Lars with a thinking emoji on his face. Clearly these two aren’t on the best of terms!