Lesya Nikityuk boasted a message from Kim Kardashian. Photo | People

The popular Ukrainian TV presenter Lesya Nikityuk shared with fans the news that greatly shocked her. The celebrity posted a screenshot of her Instagram direct, which shows that the American socialite and TV star Kim Kardashian wrote to her.

Lesya published the corresponding frame on her personal page in Instagram stories. “Did Kim write this for me? Guys, Kim herself wrote to me. So, I’m really an emoji,” Nikityuk signed the screenshot.

The footage shows Kim writing “Amazing” and adding a pink heart emoji.

In the next Instagram stories, Nikityuk jokingly asked if Jared would write to her. Most likely, the girl was referring to musician Jared Leto, with whom she accidentally spoke on Instagram last year.

Nikityuk also decided to ask her fans if they want to see what else Kim wrote to her. In the survey, 97% of followers answered “Yes”.

It is worth noting that Lesya Nikityuk has repeatedly said that she dreams of making friends with Kardashian. The TV presenter even photoshopped her figure so that she looked like Kim.

