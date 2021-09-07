Lokomotiv lost on a sacred day. Skabelka’s team failed the first period and failed to recoup Dynamo – September 7, 2021

On September 9, 2011, a match was to take place between today’s rivals – Dinamo Minsk and Lokomotiv Yaroslavl. But this meeting was not destined to take place due to the terrible tragedy that happened two days before the start of the game: the plane with the players and staff of railway workers heading to Minsk rolled out of the runway, then climbed 5-6 meters and collided with a radio beacon, after which it began to lose altitude and fell several hundred meters from the airport. As a result of the plane crash, only one passenger of that flight survived – flight engineer Alexander Sizov.

After the incident, the league decided to hold a requiem evening in memory of the lost team on the day of the match that never took place.

For the next seven years, on the day of the tragedy, no KHL matches were held – thus the league paid tribute to the memory of the players and employees of the Yaroslavl club who died in the plane crash. However, in the 2018/19 season, matches again returned to the schedule on the worst date in the history of Russian hockey. Despite this fact, until today in Yaroslavl over the past 10 years, September 7 has remained untouched for KHL matches.

It is symbolic that this tradition was interrupted by the match against the team with which Lokomotiv was supposed to hold that very meeting 10 years ago. Before the starting throw-in, a number of mourning events took place in Yaroslavl, dedicated to the worst tragedy in Russian sports. At the entrance to the Arena 2000 sectors, fans were handed out electric candles, which were then used in the pre-match ceremony. When the teams lined up on the blue lines, the stadium plunged into darkness, and the only source of light was the very candles held by the fans who attended the historic match for Yaroslavl.

The special status of this meeting was emphasized not only by the colorful pre-match ceremony and special booklets dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the tragedy, but also by the jersey in which Lokomotiv entered the last match of the home series. The railroad uniform was made specifically for this game – it read “Our team forever”.

Of course, Andrey Skabelka’s team had a special mood for this match. Probably, for many Lokomotiv players in terms of psychology, this meeting turned out to be the most difficult in their careers: a victory on such a day was important for the whole of Yaroslavl. However, the status of the meeting, increased pressure and surroundings around the match did not play into the hands of the hosts: the Minskers dominated throughout the first period and managed to upset the opponent twice.

But during the break, the head coach of the railroad workers cheered up his guys and found the right words – in the second twenty minutes Lokomotiv managed to rehabilitate and level the score, both times realizing the majority. First, Rushan Rafikov scored a shot from the blue line, and then Pavel Kraskovsky scored the first goal of the season.

However, in the future, the guys of Andrei Skabelka again found themselves in the role of catch-ups. Kirill Voronin’s puck was answered by Maxim Shalunov, who scored the first goal for the new club. Minskers were not at all frightened by the decisive attitude of the best sniper of the last Gagarin Cup: Taylor Beck took advantage of Anton Sagadeev’s sending-off and brought his team a victory.

The hosts tried with all their might to save this match, but Dynamo endured until the very end and snatched a victory on such an important and at the same time very difficult day for Lokomotiv. This defeat does not negate the main thing: the team of Andrey Skabelka is one of the main favorites in the fight for the Gagarin Cup, which Yaroslavl has been dreaming of especially for the last 10 years.

