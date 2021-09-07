“Maybe a bad joke?” Guskov spoke about his reaction to the news of the death of Lokomotiv

Vice President of the KHL Alexander Guskov I remembered how I learned about the Lokomotiv plane crash in 2011.

“We remember that it comes to mind as soon as it comes to Lokomotiv as a club. In all conversations related to hockey, this tragedy always pops up. I am sure that everyone who knew these guys, who saw how they played, all honor the memory. I’m sure no one forgets what happened. It’s terrible, but it is there. 10 years have passed, and the feeling is that it was yesterday. That I saw these guys yesterday, talked to them. It becomes much more painful.

I was in Moscow that day, since I moved to CSKA. When I received the first call, I did not understand at all whether it was true or not. It is impossible to accept the words “the team crashed.” When I heard this, for a few more minutes I realized that it was, maybe, a cruel joke? But then the calls began to ring every 15 seconds, and I realized that something was wrong. Then it already became very creepy, it is impossible to describe the thoughts at this moment.

After that, did the clubs pay more attention to safety? This is not the point. Whatever you change, you will not change your brain and put a new board in there. Your brain understands that this has happened, and no matter what ultra-modern liners you fly, it still sits in your head. It is good that security has been raised to a high level. This should be done not only for athletes, but for everyone, “- the correspondent of the” Championship “Pavel Panyshev quotes Guskov as saying.

