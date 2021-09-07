Media: Steam Deck will not be able to run all games from the Steam library | Games

The Steam Deck is unable to run the entire Steam library, despite assurances from the developers. This is the conclusion made by the Rock Paper Shotgun journalists after analyzing the available information about the software of the portable console from Valve.

The console will use a modified Linux with a special program called Proton to run Windows-compatible titles. The CodeWeavers studio is responsible for the development of Proton, and the head of the company stressed that at the moment his team is unable to achieve 100% compatibility with Steam games. At the same time, most of the library will really run without any difficulties – the developers managed to test about 16 thousand titles.

Reporters stressed that the issue of non-working games may be temporary: Proton will be improved, and the console software will receive regular updates after launch. With this, users can still install Windows on the Steam Deck and the compatibility issue will be resolved.

Valve announced the Steam Deck handheld console on July 15th and will go on sale in late 2021. The price of the device will range from $ 399 to $ 649, depending on the version.