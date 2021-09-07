Meet sisters like two peas in a pod similar to Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner / Sonya and Fiza Ali

Almost every month the stars have a new twin. Well, we found exact replicas of 39-year-old Kim Kardashian and 22-year-old Kylie Jenner, and they are sisters too! The girls’ names are Sonya and Fiza Ali. The first is 24 years old, the second is 27 years old. They are British beauty bloggers who are constantly mistaken for a popular reality show. We tell their story.

The media began to write actively about sisters Sonia and Fayz Ali back in 2017. Since then, the number of their followers on Instagram (@soniaxfyza) has exceeded a million! The sisters are testing new beauty products and posting photos of their beauty looks.

Interestingly, neither Kim nor Kylie follow Sonya and Fisa’s online lives. However, they are signed by the mother of Rob Kardashian’s daughter Blake China.



Sonya Ali and Kim Kardashian

The blog was started by her older sister, an aspiring makeup artist Fiza. She painted up Sonya and showed the resulting beauty bow.

It all started when I was in art school. As a child, I loved drawing lessons. I got into makeup when I was 15, although I only got a job when I was 17. First, I created my portfolio doing makeup for my younger sister Sonia. One day when my family was on vacation in Miami, a MAC consultant saw my work and advised me to post it to Instagram. There were requests for me to show how to repeat the makeup of the stars – Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian. That’s when the comparisons began – said Fiza.



Sonya Ali and Kim Kardashian

The sisters now work with major cosmetic brands in Dubai. It is worth going into the comments to any post, as there you will see something like this:

Oh my god, I seriously thought for a second that it was Kim!



Kylie Jenner

Fiza Ali



Kylie Jenner



The sisters insist that they are not even trying to imitate the Kardashians. According to them, in their homeland, in the Middle East, everyone looks like this: dark long hair, brown eyes and wide eyebrows.



Sonya Ali and Kim Kardashian

If you come to Saudi Arabia or Kuwait, you will see that all the girls are like Kim and Kylie. Only there women are not used to putting their photos on public display. Most women lead a private lifestyle – said Ali sisters in an interview with Refinery29.



Sonya Ali and Kim Kardashian

Last year, representatives of the Kardashian family even contacted the girls several times for the filming of an episode dedicated to doubles, but the sisters decided not to take part in it.



Accusations that I’m trying to look like someone else are offensive to my parents and grandparents. My grandmother looked like Kim before Kim became the way we are used to seeing her now! – Sonia assures.



Fiza Ali and Kylie Jenner

Makeup power

The sisters release their own line of cosmetics and do not get tired of repeating that makeup can work wonders.

In the West, everyone has a way to express themselves through colored strands or tattoos, but Arab women do not have this opportunity due to tradition. Sometimes the only thing that remains is to do unusual makeup. It is completely normal here to be in full dress at 7 o’clock in the morning. We could wear ten layers of makeup, and no one will judge us for it, because it is our choice, They said.



Sisters Ali and Kylie Jenner

Plastic surgery

Many are sure that in order to achieve the maximum resemblance to their idols, the sisters more than once went under the surgeon’s knife. The girls themselves do not clearly answer the question of whether they have resorted to plastic surgery. However, we also have nothing to compare with – we could not find archival photos of Sonya and Fisa on the network.

We were in Los Angeles last summer, went there to attend events, and that’s when the rumors about the operations started. I injected a filler into the under eye area to get rid of swelling, and I also enlarged my lips three years ago, I wanted my upper and lower lips to be more symmetrical. Sonya has never done anything because she is afraid of needles. We strive to be honest with our followers, we have fans who are seven years old, so we try to avoid talking about transactions. I do not want young girls to say: “She increased her lips, I want the same!”.

I don’t understand people who hate others for doing plastic surgery. Everyone has his own body, and he is allowed to do whatever he wants with it, – the girl is sure.



Sonya Ali



Kim Kardashian





Kim Kardashian



Style

Tight dresses, bicycles and T-shirts with a deep neckline – girls not only dye like Kim and Kylie, but also copy their style of clothing. However, the sisters themselves do not agree with all the accusations of imitation.



Sonya Ali







Kim Kardashian

The brands themselves send us clothes inspired by Kim’s style, but only once or twice have we agreed to wear and advertise them. Therefore, I can say with confidence that there are only a few similar items of clothing in our wardrobe, – Sonia said in an interview with Femail.



Sonya Ali and Kim Kardashian

According to her, she prefers more casual things: bomber jackets and Converse sneakers.



Fiza Ali and Kylie Jenner



Kylie Jenner



Fiza Ali



Sonya Ali



Kim Kardashian



Sonya Ali



Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian



Kim Kardashian



Sonya Ali



Fiza Ali



Ali sisters

Do you think Ali’s sisters are like Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner?