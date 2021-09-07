MegaFon launched iPhone sale on AliExpress – Wylsacom

The sale of current iPhone models has started in the official MegaFon store on AliExpress. Official devices with fast delivery in Russia and a guarantee.

The promotion will last until 10 am on September 10, but smartphones may end earlier, so if you were thinking about a brand new iPhone and don’t want to wait for the presentation, it’s time.

How much can you save

iPhone XR

  • 64 GB version – 37 490 rubles instead of 43 990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE3000).

iPhone 12 mini

  • 128 GB version – 55,990 rubles instead of 64,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE6000);
  • 256 GB version – 64,990 rubles instead of 74,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE6000).

iPhone 12

  • 64 GB version – 58,990 rubles instead of 69,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE6000);
  • 128 GB version – 64,990 rubles instead of 74,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE6000);
  • 256 GB version – 72,990 rubles instead of 84,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE7000).

iPhone 12 Pro

  • 128 GB version – 82,990 rubles instead of 99,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE7000);
  • 256 GB version – 90,990 rubles instead of 109,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE8000).

iPhone 12 Pro Max

  • 128 GB version – 90,990 rubles instead of 109,990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE8000);
  • 256 GB version – 99 490 rubles instead of 119 990 rubles (promo code WOWPRICE8000).

The smartphones are available in a variety of colors, but, again, may run out sooner. All models are excellent and continue to break sales records. And a week later, the presentation of the iPhone 13 will take place, which, according to analysts, will become even more successful.

