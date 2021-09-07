Megan Fox in bodice and miniskirt excited the imagination of fans – photo – Glamor – tsn.ua

The actress was stunned by the forms.

American actress and model Megan Fox for many fans, an example of female beauty.

The celebrity is incredibly beautiful and has a stunning figure. The 35-year-old star of “Transformers” never misses an opportunity to show off her appearance and pleases users with spicy pictures. So, this time on the Instagram page, the artist published a photo in which she appeared in a black bodice and a green mini-skirt with a short jacket.

Megan Fox / instagram.com/meganfox

Megan flashed a lush bust and pumped up slender legs.

Megan Fox / instagram.com/meganfox

“When I tell you that the table in this airbnb saw something,” the star wrote.

For their part, users exploded with comments below the photo. The fans wanted to know what happened on that table and suggested that it was about sex.

Queen

The sexiest woman in the universe

The moment when you wanted to become a table

She and her boyfriend did something dirty there

We will remind, not so long ago, Megan Fox said that she already over 20 years old bisexual… The actress has supported the LGBT community.

Share this: Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Telegram Viber Email Copy link