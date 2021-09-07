Megan Fox talks about romance with Machine Gun Kelly and responded to attacks against her son, who wears dresses

Megan Fox, like any other mother, always protects her children. In a new interview, the 35-year-old actress admitted that her eldest son, 8-year-old Noah, is being shamed on the Internet. Internet users regularly express their dissatisfaction with the fact that she allows the boy to wear dresses. The boy also gets it from his classmates at school.

I don’t want him to ever have to read all this crap because he already hears different things from the kids at his school. They tell him: “Boys don’t wear dresses,” Megan admitted in an interview with InStyle and urged him to “be sure no matter what others say. “

The fact that the actress’s son prefers to wear not pants and shorts, but dresses and skirts, Megan said back in 2019.

Sometimes he dresses himself and sometimes he likes to wear dresses. I take him to a liberal hippie school, but even here in California there are kids who can say that boys don’t wear dresses or pinks. I’m trying to teach him to be confident in his choice. Once he put on a dress, went to school, and when he returned he said that all the guys were laughing, that I didn’t care, I love dresses too much, ”Megan said two years ago. In addition, Megan Fox then said that Noah not only wears women’s clothing, but is already showing design talent, draws and designs clothing models.

Megan Fox’s children

Megan also talked about personal, including the beginning of a relationship with the musician Machine Gun Kelly (Colson Baker). This happened after the final break with her husband and father of her children, Brian Austin Green.

I had an incredible breakthrough and realized that I had lived for so long in a prison that I imposed on myself because I let other people tell me who I was or who I was not. I hid because I was in pain … I promised myself that I would never live another day in fear. I returned home and my whole life changed. I got divorced, started working more, doing different things. In the end, I met Coulson, and from that moment everything literally exploded, – said Megan.

She also commented on their age difference – Megan is four years older than Coulson:

He is 31 years old, and I am 35 …. Nobody would even blink if George Clooney was dating someone four years younger. Four years? Go to hell yourself. We would go to high school together. It’s so ridiculous that women are treated this way.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green with children

We will remind, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green met in 2004 on the set of the TV series “Queen of the Screen” and soon after began dating. In February 2009, they announced their separation, but a year later they reunited and got married on the island of Maui on June 24. Five years later, a black streak came again in the couple’s life, and Megan filed for divorce. However, soon after that it became known that they were expecting the birth of their third child and did not intend to part. Finally, Megan and Brian broke up last fall. The couple have three children – 8-year-old Noah, 7-year-old Bodie and 4-year-old Journey. Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly