“Messi could not stay at Barça, even with the departure of Griezmann and the reduction of the captains’ salaries,” says Joan Laporta – Football

Barcelona President Joan Laporta explained that the club could not have retained Lionel Messi even with Antoine Griezmann leaving.

The Argentine moved to PSG this summer, as the club could not renew the contract with him due to the financial situation. The Frenchman returned to Atlético just before the closing of the transfer window.

“What we have already said has happened. There was pressure on us: either we will sign an agreement with the CVC fund, or we will not meet the financial fair play. There were no other options.

There was a preliminary agreement, and we shook hands. There were several agreements and La Liga seemed to accept them, but then they dropped them without a deal with CVC. We didn’t feel that the situation could improve, so we put an end to this story.

I think both for us and for Messi it was bad – everything did not turn out the way we wanted it. Then we didn’t talk anymore.

I saw Leo’s debut for PSG, and it was strange to see him in another club, with our opponent. And I didn’t like it.

Even with the departure of Griezmann and the salary cuts that the captains went to [Жерар Пике, Серджи Бускетс, Жорди Альба], Messi could not stay. Still, it was important to cut the payroll, because next year we can be more ambitious, ”Laporta said.

