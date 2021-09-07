Metallurg Mg – Salavat Yulaev. Forecast and bet for 1.84 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Metallurg Mg will be hosted by Salavat Yulaev. The game will take place at the Metallurg Arena on September 7. The meeting starts at 17:00 Moscow time. Metallurg Mg – Salavat Yulaev: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Metallurg Mg

The residents of Magnitogorsk managed to earn 4 points in two regular season matches, and the difference between goals scored and conceded by 8: 3 makes them the third in the Eastern Conference table.

Your first match of the new season Metallurg Mg spent in Yekaterinburg. At the “Uralets-Arena” “steelworkers” did not leave “Avtomobilist” even a tiny hope for a miracle – 6: 2.

In the second fight, the guys Ilya Vorobyov it was harder. In Nur-Sultan, Magnitka opposed Barys and snatched the victory 89 seconds before the end of regular time – 2: 1.

In the game with Barys, Metallurg Mg did not noticeably surpass the opponent in shots on target, and 6.06% conversion was enough to celebrate 2 points.

“Salavat Yulaev”

The hockey club from Ufa also managed to earn 4 points in two meetings, and by the goal difference – 9: 3, it was ahead of Metallurg Mg in the table and was second in the East.

At the start of the KHL 2021/22 “Salavat Yulaev” played with Barys in Kazakhstan. In front of the fans in Nur-Sultan, the Greens disgraced the local team – 5: 1.

No less confident guys Tomi Lams dealt with Avtomobilist at the Uralets-Arena – 4: 2. Yes, the difference in the score turned out to be smaller, but in the mentioned game, the Yulaevites were able to seize the advantage already at the beginning.

In the duel with Avtomobilist, Salavat Yulaev turned out to be good in accuracy. Out of 25 shots on target, Tomi Lamsa’s guys converted 16% of the chances.

Forecast and rate

Metallurg Mg’s victory is estimated at 2.30, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.24, and for the victory of “Salavat Yulaev” – 2.82…

The upcoming rivals managed to score 17 goals for two, which makes them one of the most productive in their division.