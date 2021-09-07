Mika Hakkinen: Max has everything to win the championship

Mika Hakkinen, ex-Formula 1 driver and two-time world champion, shared his enthusiastic impressions of the Netherlands Grand Prix, praising the organizers for their excellent work and Max Verstappen for the excellent race…

It’s great that I had the opportunity to attend the Dutch Grand Prix and witness the incredibly powerful support that local fans have provided for their hero, Max Verstappen. I had a great weekend, and it was very pleasant to see so many happy people at the circuit.

The organizers have done a fantastic job to reconstruct the track and bring it to the standards of modern Formula 1. We can say that they have already received excellent dividends from the fact that Max won pole position, dominated the race and regained the lead in the individual competition. He piloted excellently throughout the weekend, and the Dutch fans in the stands were delighted.

There is a short lap in Zandvoort, but I think the architects did a good job trying to create a track that is really difficult to pilot. There is no way to relax during the lap, and many riders gladly accepted this challenge. It is difficult to overtake there, but Sergio Perez showed that it is still possible. There is no doubt that the FIA, Formula 1 and the Dutch promoters will analyze the information gathered and decide whether to extend the DRS zones next year.

I heard that the broadcast of the race on Dutch TV attracted almost 90% of the audience – an incredible figure, it says that in this country Max’s successes are of interest to all sports fans. And when the Dutch driver climbed to the top of the podium at his home Grand Prix, it was a very special occasion.

We know that Honda-powered Red Bull cars are the fastest this year. Although the incidents at Silverstone and Hungaroring spoiled Max’s season and allowed Lewis Hamilton to take the lead in the championship ahead of the summer break, what we saw at Zandvoort confirms that Max’s car is still capable of the highest speeds.

It is also clear that he has both the self-confidence and composure necessary to win the championship. This weekend he was provided with the strongest pressure, but he did not allow any factors to distract him – it is amazing that Max is only 23 years old.

Mercedes fought with dignity. Lewis and Valtteri Bottas did everything they could to get ahead of Verstappen at the expense of tactics. Lewis made an attempt to “cut” early into the pits, but it did not work, because Max was driving too fast, and Hamilton’s first pit stop lasted too long. Valtteri remained on the track, trying to implement the tactics of one pit stop, but in the end they could not catch up with Red Bull.

However, the Milton Keynes team must do something to help Perez support Max more effectively, because in Mercedes the racers always interact well. When there is such a sharp rivalry in the championship, success largely depends on the help of a strong partner.

Valtteri has proven to the fullest that he coped well with the role of Lewis’s partner, but I am very pleased that he signed a multi-year contract with Alfa Romeo. With 9 Grand Prix wins, 17 pole positions and 63 podiums to his credit, he was instrumental in helping Mercedes win so many championships. Being Hamilton’s partner is not an easy task, but Bottas tried, never gave up and helped the team maintain a positive attitude.

At Alfa Romeo he will have the opportunity to apply his vast experience and contribute to the progress of the team. In 2022, the technical regulations will completely change, from this year on in Formula 1 budgets are limited, and I know that Frederic Wasseur, the head of the Swiss team, is determined to achieve the very serious goals that have been set for it.

Valtteri is the perfect choice for them and again, it’s nice to see this team continue to partner with Finnish riders!

It is a pity that due to a positive test for Covid-19, Kimi Raikkonen missed the race that very weekend when he announced that he would end his Formula 1 career at the end of the year. and acquired a huge army of fans. For two decades, he was one of the racing superstars. His retirement from the sport means that only three world champions will continue to compete in F1 – Lewis, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel.

However, if Mercedes cannot add, then the name of Max Verstappen will soon be added to this list!