Mila Kunis and Finn Wittrock on the set of a new film in New York

In recent years, Mila Kunis has focused on family life and dedicated herself to the children she is raising with her 43-year-old husband Ashton Kutcher, six-year-old Wyatt and four-year-old Dimitri.

However, the 38-year-old actress did not plan to leave the acting profession forever.

Now Mila is filming Luckiest Girl Alive, where her partner on the set is Finn Wittrock, known to viewers from the American Horror Story series and the movie The Heart of the ordinary.

Filming takes place in New York, with some scenes filmed on the street (as is the case with the sequel to the series “Sex and the City”). In the film, Mila and Finn play a couple in love – the other day there was a shooting of another scene in which they were kissing.

In the film, directed by Mike Barker, who directed several episodes of the series “The Handmaid’s Tale” and the films “Ransom” and “The Good Wife”, Kunis plays the editor of the glossy magazine Ani FaNelli

She is happy in a relationship with her boyfriend, whom she is going to marry. But one day she has to face a terrible secret from the past that can destroy her life. The film is based on the novel of the same name by Jessica Knoll. She also wrote the script for the film.