Minisforum equips EliteMini X500 nettop with AMD Ryzen 7 5700G / News / Overclockers.ua

Hong Kong-based Minisforum continues to expand its range of mini-computers based on AMD Cezanne APUs. In early October, it will begin shipping the EliteMini X500 nettop with the Ryzen 7 5700G desktop APU. The device can already be pre-ordered on the manufacturer’s official website.

Recall that AMD Ryzen 7 5700G operates with eight Zen 3 cores with SMT support, 16-megabyte L3 cache and integrated Radeon Vega 8 graphics. APU operating frequencies range from 3.8 to 4.6 GHz in dynamic overclocking, the video unit operates at 2 0 GHz. The nominal TDP level is 65 W.

Minisforum EliteMini X500 is made in a case with dimensions 154 (L) x 153 (W) x 62 (H) mm. It supports the installation of two SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 memory modules with a total capacity of up to 64 GB, M.2 NVMe drive and a 2.5-inch device with SATA 6 Gb / s interface. In addition, there is an additional M.2 slot for SATA SSD size 2242.

The equipment of the nettop includes a wireless module Intel AX200 with support for Wi-Fi 6 / Bluetooth 5.1, two gigabit network interfaces and a microSD card reader. Four USB 3.2 Gen2 ports, a set of 3.5mm audio jacks, HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs are also available to owners. An external 90 W adapter is used to power the device.

As for the cost of the Minisforum EliteMini X500, a configuration with 16GB of RAM and 512GB NVMe storage is available for $ 859. Versions with 32 and 64 GB of RAM are priced by the vendor at $ 959 and $ 1069, respectively. Windows 10 Pro acts as a standard operating system.