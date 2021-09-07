MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition brings problem to POCO F3

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition takes POCO F3 into an unauthorized reboot

Many have heard about the problems that the MIUI 12 and MIUI 12.5 firmware brought to the owners of Xiaomi devices. An abundance of criticism and a high degree of discontent forced the company to act. One of these steps was the release of MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, which was supposed to save devices from critical errors and malfunctions.

Read also: Accessory maker leaked Xiaomi Mi 11T

MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition has already started arriving on the company’s global devices and among those who updated among the first POCO F3. Initially, the plans were to distribute a new version of the proprietary shell in the fourth quarter of this year, but the company is ahead of schedule. True, judging by the latest information, Xiaomi still shouldn’t have rushed to roll out the update.

So, a number of POCO F3 owners complain that, after installing MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition, their smartphone spontaneously reboots. What exactly makes it go into reboot, there is no exact information. At the moment, Xiaomi and POCO do not comment on the situation in any way. A number of users managed to cope with the problem by turning off the automatic brightness and the memory expansion function.

Read also: POCO told why POCO X3 Pro caught fire

It is premature to say that the problem is massive. Not everyone encountered it after installing MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition. A number of global versions of POCO F3 work flawlessly. Nevertheless, it is worth recommending that users do not rush to install the firmware with the number V12.5.3.0.RKHMIXM on their smartphone.

Subscribe to Andro News at Telegram, “In contact with” and Youtube-channel.

Source: notebookcheck