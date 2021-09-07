Netherlands – Turkey. Forecast and rate for 2.50

The Netherlands will play at home with Turkey in the qualification for the World Cup. The match will take place on September 7, beginning at 21:45 Moscow time. Netherlands – Turkey: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Netherlands squad

The Netherlands national team did not start the current qualifying round very confidently. However, the Dutch quickly returned to the group of leaders.

Based on the results of five played rounds Netherlands national team takes 2nd place in the standings of its qualifying group. The team of Louis Van Gaal has 10 points scored.

In the last qualifying round, the Netherlands won another important victory. “Orange” shipped four unanswered goals to the Montenegrin goal.

The only defeat for the Dutch in this qualifying cycle happened just in the fight with Turkey (4: 2). So, Van Gaal’s team will clearly have no problems with motivation.

Turkey squad

The current tournament Turkey national team conducts perfectly. According to the results of 5 games played, the team takes 1st place in the standings, gaining 11 points.

The Turks have not shone in the final stages of the World and European Championships for a long time. And now the current generation of national team players will try to prove themselves at the highest level.

The team can record the past round as an asset. True, hardly anyone expected a different outcome, except for the victory over Gibraltar (0: 3).

Considering the confusing standings in Group G, the Turks should never lose in this match. Moreover, the Turks have a positive experience of meeting with the Dutch.

Forecast and rate

Bookmakers offer to bet on the Netherlands for 1.30, for a draw for 5.50, and to Turkey – for 9.00…

The hosts will certainly try to get revenge for the failure in the first meeting.

The Turks are decently attacking, and they will surely find their chance in this fight. …

Both teams attack well, so they are quite capable of repeating the scoring scenario of the first match. Our forecast and bid – Total over 3.5 with odds 2.50…