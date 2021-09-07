Nintendo has banned a fan from publishing a guidebook on old games with copyrighted illustrations

Philip Summers – a big fan of old games in general and products Nintendo in particular. So big that at one time he began to create his own guides for some games. The main feature that distinguishes Summers’ work from other walkthroughs and tips on the network was the illustrations – bright and colorful drawings that reveal the world of games visually.

At some point, Philip thought that the fruits of his labors might be of interest to other fans of old games. Then he went on Kickstarter with a fundraising campaign to publish this book of guides with pictures. Actually, the project was called Hand-Drawn Game Guides (“Hand Drawn Game Guides”). In total, Summers’ collection contains guides for four games – Metroid, Contra, Ninja Gaiden, and Legend of the Zelda.

The author’s hopes were justified: the players became interested in his work and managed to collect more than $ 300 thousand before Nintendo’s lawyers intervened in the case. The Japanese company didn’t really like the idea that someone could make money from its intellectual property, so the lawyers politely asked to end the campaign. Philip Summers took this news calmly – according to him, he was well aware of the possible risks, but hoped that it would be possible to somehow resolve the controversial situation.

Well, another fan miracle did not happen in the cruel capitalist world, where harsh laws rule. But fans can always support the artist and purchase his guides in digital form for a purely symbolic amount – just go to the Hand-Drawn Game Guides page.