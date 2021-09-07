NitroPhone 1 – secure Google Pixel 4a – Wylsacom

USB security dongle company Nitrokey has unveiled a modified Google Pixel 4a – the NitroPhone 1.

The company claims that this is the most secure smartphone in the world, and it’s not about bumps and falls. The main difference from the Pixel 4a is the GrapheneOS system. It blocks access of applications to IMEI, MAC-address and other data, can block or disconnect a smartphone after a specified time of inactivity, and standard applications are additionally protected.

No interaction with Google cloud systems and services, but they can be installed as desired.

Nitrokey promises lightning-fast security patch distribution, end-to-end encrypted backups to USB or select cloud storage.

You can also order a smartphone without microphones. You will have to use a headset for conversations.

In Europe, the NitroPhone 1 was priced at 630 euros (about 54,500 rubles), which is twice the price of the regular Pixel 4a, which costs 349 dollars in the US (about 25,500 rubles). You can pay for NitroPhone 1 using a bank card, transfer, PayPal and even bitcoins.

For this surcharge, you get the “safest smartphone”, but with the known characteristics: Snapdragon 730G, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of permanent memory, a 5.81-inch display and a 12 megapixel camera.