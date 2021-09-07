Oblivion on Unreal Engine 5 – The Imperial City is Ready

YouTube channel author Greg Coulthard has been recreating The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion on Unreal Engine 5 for some time now. In a recent video, he showed what the Imperial City looks like.

The enthusiast used textures and other resources from the original, as well as selected models from TES V: Skyrim. The capital of the Empire really got prettier on the new engine, although the changes cannot be called cardinal. In some places, objects of the environment look rough, and on the streets there is clearly not enough detail. These aspects need to be refined manually.

The main advantage of the new version of the Imperial City over the old one is the use of Lumen technology. It is a dynamic global illumination solution that reacts to changes in the scene. Thanks to him, in the Greg Coulthard video, most objects cast shadows correctly. And in some places the city looks much more realistic than in the original. However, it was not without flaws here either: in some scenes, the lighting feels oversaturated.

It is not known whether the enthusiast plans to transfer other locations from The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to Unreal Engine 5.