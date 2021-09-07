Oksana Samoilova was again caught in imitation of the former youngest billionaire: Appearance: Values: Lenta.ru

The wife of rapper Djigan and entrepreneur Oksana Samoilova was again caught in imitation of Kylie Jenner, who was stripped of the status of the youngest billionaire in the world in May. The corresponding photos and comments appeared on social networks.

The businesswoman shared footage from the filming of an advertisement for a new collection of her own brand of personal care cosmetics Sammy Beauty. In the footage posted, Samoilova is dancing in a short green jumpsuit next to actors in elf costumes. She is also wearing matching gloves and shiny boots. In this case, several strands of hair of the star are colored green.

Netizens drew attention to the strong similarity between Djigan’s wife’s costume and Jenner’s outfit, in which she posed for a promo photo of her own brand, Kylie Cosmetics. The former billionaire was captured in the image of the Grinch (green monster from the movie “The Grinch Stole Christmas” – approx. “Lenta.ru”): She starred in a green fur dress and a wig of the same color.

“A pathetic parody of Kylie’s original”, “Oksana is inspired by Kylie”, “Kylie × Grinch, the similarity is perceptible”, “Samoilova has everything licked, even the brand page is kept the same”, “Kylie’s image”, “Yeah, the scenery and costume are clearly copied from Kylie Jenner, ”the buyers commented.

Earlier in September, Samoilova was ridiculed for imitating Kylie Jenner. The entrepreneur posted a video of the Sammy Beauty ad. Celebrity subscribers noticed a strong similarity in the design of Sammy Beauty packages with the branded containers of the Kylie Skin company.