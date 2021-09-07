Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles went on a concert tour together

Unexpected news from the Hollywood fronts! Olivia Wilde accompanies Harry Styles on his Love On Tour. Harry’s fans noticed that throughout the concert, the actress acted like a true fan.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde (photo: legion-media.ru)

The romance of 37-year-old Olivia Wilde and 27-year-old Harry Styles has moved to a new level. The couple, who have been credited with having an affair since January of this year, were spotted in Las Vegas at Harry’s recital. “She was so happy and danced all evening!” – said the eyewitness E! News. “It was very sweet. She sang along with almost every song and had a good time with her company, ”he added. By the way, Styles fans noted that Olivia was waving to everyone who came to the concert.

Olivia Wilde at Harry Styles’ show in Vegas – September 04. pic.twitter.com/EFTLiujl8P – Olivia Wilde Pics (@picsowilde) September 5, 2021

Recall that conversations about the romance of Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles began to circulate in the press at the beginning of this year. According to rumors, it was the singer who caused the actress to break up with Jason Sudeikis, with whom she raised two children. By the way, Jason himself indirectly confirmed this information.