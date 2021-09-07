Olivia Wilde fired Shia LaBeouf from her film before the lawsuit: he behaved as usual and pissed everyone off

New details of LaBeouf who fell on Shia have become known like a bolt from the blue lawsuit from ex-girlfriend of FKA Twigs. Or rather, what preceded it. So, Olivia Wilde prudently fired an actor from her film “Don’t worry, honey” (Don’t Worry Darling) in advance (back in September), literally immediately replacing him with Harry Styles. The publication Variety broadcasts about this – they say, Shia LaBeouf acted like a typical Shia LaBeouf: he behaved aggressively and was in conflict with everyone. Nothing like a fix.

It is clarified that it was difficult to work with him even before the start of filming, and all participants in the process experienced discomfort. Wilde, according to the same source, is famous for his zero tolerance for goats, and in every possible way maintains a friendly atmosphere on the site. In addition to Stiles, the second film of the actress, who is trying on directorial status, also stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Dakota Johnson, and for Labeouf it would be a great chance to revive his career.

Moreover, it is reported that in the summer his candidacy was seriously considered by the Marvel studio for one of the superhero roles, however, for obvious reasons, it never came to a meeting.