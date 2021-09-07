Olivia Wilde supports Harry Styles on Love On Tour

The actress knows the lyrics of every song of her lover

Olivia Wilde unexpectedly joined Harry Styles’s concert tour, becoming the biggest fan of his talent in the stands. The actress secretly arrived in Los Angeles, where the Love On Tour concert was held yesterday, and supported her lover.

cannot believe I’ve breathed the same air as olivia wilde tbh pic.twitter.com/O9WHVflgwU – genna (@goldrushkiwi) September 5, 2021

“She was so happy and danced all evening!” – said the eyewitness E! News. “It was very sweet. She sang along with almost every song and had a good time with her company, ”he added.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, Aug 2021

An insider told the publication last month that Harry and Olivia are “very supportive of each other’s careers and want to be together wherever they can , So it’s no surprise that the director of Don’t Worry Sweetheart attended the first show of the Watermelon Sugar tour.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles’ romance became known in January after they were photographed holding hands at the wedding of mutual friends. Although neither the actress nor the musician has confirmed their relationship, they have been seen together many times over the past eight months, from vacations in Italy to walks in Los Angeles.