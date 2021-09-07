On Mars discovered “oases” that are safe for people

The discussion of ways to colonize Mars is being conducted more and more actively in scientific circles. However, the problem of cosmic radiation continues to remain unsolved.

The red planet is devoid of a magnetic field and a dense atmosphere that would protect its surface from being “bombarded” by high-energy particles coming from space.

In such conditions, the human body will be completely defenseless against cosmic radiation both on a trip to Mars and while on the surface of the planet. If the crew wishes to return safe and (almost) unscathed from a real manned mission of this nature, the duration of that mission must be strictly limited.

However, a new analysis of data from the Radiation Assessment Detector on Mars’ Curiosity rover shows that there is still a way to reduce the effects of cosmic radiation on people on Mars.

Curiosity has been on the surface of the Red Planet since August 2012. In September 2016, the rover stopped near a sheer cliff and recorded a decrease in radiation levels. He again “bounced back” when the apparatus moved away from the hill.

Of course, the researchers attributed this change in radiation level to the rover’s approach to a hill. The rock covered the apparatus with itself from the destructive radiation.

To study this phenomenon in more detail, the researchers built a panoramic map of the visible part of the sky above the rover. Then they found that about 20% of the sky was obscured when Curiosity approached the rock, and until that moment this figure was not higher than 10%. This result indicates that the elevations in the terrain do indeed protect what is in their “shadow” from some of the cosmic radiation.

However, scientists note that this does not mean that it is worth immediately collecting a mission to Mars and building a colony at the foot of a steep cliff. They urge not to forget about the existence of secondary radiation, which is reflected from the surface of the planet and sent back into space.

Despite the fact that the elevation can protect from some of the cosmic radiation, it is also possible that the level of secondary radiation reflected by the same rock in this place can increase.

To understand this issue, more research is needed.

The current study by an international team of scientists has been published in Geophysical Research Letters.

This work should contribute to the development of possible strategies to mitigate the effects of the radiation environment on future colonizers of Mars.

As for other aspects of the life of a possible extraterrestrial colony, we recall that earlier we wrote about how the Perseverance rover first received oxygen on the Red Planet, how bricks were first created from lunar soil using 3D printing, and how microorganisms can turn Mars into a second Earth.

