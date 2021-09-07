Opinion: the number of transactions in L2 solutions for Ethereum has exceeded the figure for Bitcoin

On September 5, the daily number of transactions processed by scaling solutions of the second level (L2-solution) of the Ethereum network exceeded the similar figure in the bitcoin blockchain – ~ 250,000 versus ~ 210,000. Developer Evan Van Ness shared similar observations.

Fun fact: There are already more daily transactions on Ethereum’s layer2 (~ 250k) than on Bitcoin (~ 210k yesterday per @coinmetrics) $ ETH layer2 is just getting started 🚀 – Evan Van Ness 🦇🔊 (@evan_van_ness) September 6, 2021

The expert expressed confidence that this trend has just begun to gain momentum.

Van Ness cited data from StarkWare (~ 143,000 transactions), Arbitrum (~ 56,000), Optimism (~ 28,000).

With his statement, the Ethereum supporter provoked the outrage of bitcoin maximalists, who pointed to the lack of information about transactional activity in the Lightning Network.

In response, Van Ness objected that he could not find sources with reliable data of this kind. He expressed his readiness to make additions if colleagues from the bitcoin camp help him with this.

Popular resources Bitcoin Visuals and 1ml do not provide such statistics.

Recall that since the beginning of the year, the capacity of the Bitcoin Lightning Network micropayment network has grown by 125%, from 1058 BTC to 2382 BTC.

