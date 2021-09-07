Options trading on Bitcoin and Ethereum skyrocketed in August COINLIFE.COM

Institutional investors “furnish” the cryptocurrency market with the infrastructure they are accustomed to.

According to the Deribit crypto exchange, trading in options for bitcoins and Ethereum grew sharply in August, by 29% (up to 382.406 thousand BTC) and 21% (up to 1 million 400.732 thousand ETH), respectively. This indicates that institutional investors are “furnishing” the cryptocurrency market with the infrastructure they are used to, and the growth in the turnover of options deals just preceded a noticeable increase in the price of the two largest digital assets by capitalization in early September.

Thus, Bitcoin was able to rise from the level of 42 thousand dollars at the end of August to values ​​above 50 thousand dollars. Ethereum was able to test the level of 4 thousand dollars during the same time, being only four hundred dollars from its own historical maximum. The total turnover of the Bitcoin and Ethereum market amounted to about $ 60 billion, which is 48% higher than the July result.

It is noteworthy that interest in options Ethereum, if we take the trend over the past few months, is higher than for similar contracts for bitcoins. This is due to the development of the NFT class token sphere.

The current growth in Bitcoin and Ethereum rates correlates, paradoxically at first glance, with a decrease in the number of active digital addresses, as stated in report from Glassnode for August 30 – September 5. Thus, the number of active digital bitcoin addresses turned out to be on average 275 thousand, which is 35% less than the January peak. A similar figure for Ethereum is 450 thousand digital addresses, which is 33% less than the May record. At the same time, it turned out that the share of recently issued bitcoins in the total supply of cryptocurrency # 1 was only 15%, while for Ethereum the same indicator was at a record low of 12.5%.

Together, these data indicate that there is an accumulation of digital assets in the market, which means a decrease in the active supply of these assets in the market. In such a situation, even a slight rise in demand for them can cause a noticeable positive market dynamics, which is observed in the first half of September.