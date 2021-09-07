Ovechkin never dreamed of! 16-year-old talent SKA got the Russian superstar – Michkov scored 3 points in the KHL match – 09/06/2021

Matvey Michkov is 16 years old. Inside the hockey party, he is already a star. There is no doubt that soon they will learn about the hockey prodigy far beyond its borders.

September 6, 2021 was a special day for Michkov. Today he scored the first goal scored at the senior level – for SKA, in the KHL regular championship game. It happened in the home match for the St. Petersburg team against the “Admiral”.

By the middle of the third period, Valery Bragin’s team was leading with a score of 6: 2, here it is and Matthew’s time has come. First, the young forward received a steep pass from Kirill Marchenko and threw Andrei Kuzmenko between the legs of Andrei Kuzmenko, who was in front of him.

And after 7 and a half minutes Michkov did almost everything himself, having fun loading with brushes from the left throw-in circle.

This 16-year-old hockey player was not enough – he finished his small show with an assist on the same Marchenko.

For Michkov, this was the third game in the KHL. In the first two, he did not score points, but immediately stated that he was not afraid of anything and no one:

“There was no shaking, because I already played in the pre-season tournament. You can say he made his debut a little earlier. Already went out, played – why be afraid? Everything is fine. In principle, from the very first shift I tried to fit in, roll in. From the second shift, I probably managed to do it – I got used to the speed, and to strong passes, and to adult hockey. “

For a talent of this magnitude, comparisons with the greatest of predecessors are inevitable. In the case of Michkov, this is, among other things, Alexander Ovechkin. He also broke into adult hockey at the age of 16, this is how the then Dynamo forward Andrei Razin recalled his first season.

“I was intrigued. The kid is 16 years old. And he has a shot – a goal. In training out of 10, nine – got where he wants. Terribly single-minded. Played with him. I liked it. The guy devoted himself completely to the game. Fearlessly climbed into any struggle, despite his young years. There were no authorities for him. I went ahead. And I was ready to go to bed. And it was immediately clear to me that he had a great future. I was not ready to say then that he would become great. There are many examples when at the age of 16 some guys tear everyone and everything. The same Kirill Kabanov. But here all the same played by Ovechkin’s upbringing, the role of his parents. Every talent has moments when it appears some temptations and third-party hobbies. Increased attention can tear the roof down. But here it was clear that Alexander was going strictly towards his goal. Not being distracted by anything. “