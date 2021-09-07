Paralympics 2020: Results | “TV program”

From August 24 to September 5, the Paralympic Games 2020 were held in Tokyo, the capital of Japan. For the Russian national team, these were the first starts in the last 8 years – in Rio 2013, athletes with disabilities, alas, were suspended, having suffered due to anti-doping sanctions.

69 national Paralympic teams took part in the 2020 Games. The Russians, at the request of the IOC, performed under a neutral flag. In the overall medal standings, fellow countrymen took the fourth place, having won 118 medals – this is the best result in the history of the Paralympics for our country.

Russian athletes brought 36 highest standard medals, 33 silver and 49 bronze. They took almost half of all awards on the water. With 49 awards, they became the second most medalist in the sport. In addition, the Russians have become the authors of many world records at various distances.

For example, in the 4×100 relay, the four swimmers Bogdan Mozgovoy, Andrei Kalina, Alexander Skaliukh and Andrei Nikolaev not only swam to gold, but set a world record – 4 minutes 6.59 seconds.

The performances of 26-year-old Valeria Shabalina and 23-year-old swimmer Roman Zhdanov became a real triumph at these Games. The swimmers won three gold medals each, Shabalina – also silver, and Zhdanov – two bronzes. For two, they have four world records.

Valeria Shabalina set a world record in 100 meters butterfly swimming. Roman Zhdanov showed the three best time in history at 150 meters with a complex, showed a record time of 2 minutes 21.17 seconds, at 50 meters breaststroke he updated the record to 46.49 seconds. And on the eve of the closing of the Games, Zhdanov swam 50 meters on his back in 40.99 seconds, updating his own world record set in the fall of 2019.

“I planned to be the first, but I didn’t think about winning gold again with a world record. I was not bothered by the fact that I would be the standard-bearer of our team at the closing ceremony of the Games. It will be a different day and a different attitude, let’s say, but today I was aiming for the final. I am completely satisfied with my performance in Tokyo, ”summed up Roman Zhdanov.

The closing ceremony of the Paralympics took place in Tokyo on Sunday 5 September. Champion of the Games Roman Zhdanov was chosen as the standard-bearer and fulfilled this mission with dignity.

