Plane crash in Tunoshna near Yaroslavl, the Lokomotiv hockey team crashed – 10 years of the Yak-42 plane crash near Yaroslavl, photos and video from the Lokomotiv crash site | e1.ru

At 20:45, bodies began to be removed from the crash site. Relatives of the hockey players began to gather at the morgue.

– I told him: “Go to the NHL, why do you need Yaroslavl?” And he: “I love Yaroslavl.” Loved it! – repeated the father of one of the guys.

Within a few hours, the number of people on the streets of the city increased to five thousand. The city could not calm down all night.

On the evening of September 7, Salavat Yulaev played with Atlant at the opening of the 2011–2012 KHL season. Five minutes before the end of the first period, Alexander Medvedev, then the president of the continental hockey league, came out on the ice. In a trembling voice, he informed the players and spectators about the death of the Lokomotiv team and announced a minute of silence. The game was interrupted. Hockey players refused to play out this match in memory of the killed hockey players.

On the morning of September 8, rescuers announced the end of the search. The bodies of 43 victims were found.

In the afternoon of September 8, the surviving hockey player Alexander Galimov was taken from the Yaroslavl hospital to the Moscow Vishnevsky Research Institute. The second survivor, Alexander Sizov, was sent to the Sklifosovsky Research Institute.

Despite the plane crash, the political forum continued to work in Yaroslavl. Dmitry Medvedev, who was supposed to arrive at the Arena on September 8, changed his schedule. On the day of his arrival, he first visited Tunoshna and laid flowers at the crash site.

Medvedev began his speech at the Arena with a minute of silence.

– This, of course, is a shock for the whole country, as usually happens in situations of such disasters, but there is also an additional point – the main composition of the beloved team in Yaroslavl, and in the whole country, one of the most powerful, successful clubs was on board the plane. our country. This, of course, is a great loss not only for all loved ones, but also for our entire state – for all fans. It is difficult, of course, to speak after such events, but I will, ”Dmitry Medvedev said.

The forum ended with a speech by Vyacheslav Nikonov, Dean of Moscow State University. He stated that despite the difficulties that arose during the event, everything went at a high level.

After the end of the forum, on September 9, mourning for the hockey players was officially announced in the city.

On September 10, closed coffins with photographs of the dead were exhibited at the Arena-2000. Saying goodbye to their favorite team dragged on in an endless stream despite the pouring rain.

– More than 100 thousand people stood for hours in the rain to walk past the coffins of their favorite players and put flowers to their portraits. I still remember the sea of ​​umbrellas in front of the central entrance of the complex. This is one of the strongest impressions in my life, – Alexander Shikhanov recalls.

Vladimir Putin, who was then Prime Minister, and Minister of Internal Affairs Rashid Nurgaliev came to parting with the hockey players.

14 members of the Lokomotiv team were buried at the Leontief cemetery.

On the morning of September 12, five days after the plane crash, Alexander Galimov died in the hospital. In the days after the disaster, the attacker never regained consciousness. He was buried the next day at the Churilkovsky cemetery in Yaroslavl.

A few weeks after the plane crash, it became known that Ivan Tkachenko – one of the dead hockey players – donated money to charity. The last installment for the girl with cancer, he sent on the eve of departure.

On the day of the crash, experienced pilots were at the controls of the Yak-42 – commander Andrei Solomentsev and co-pilot Igor Zhevelov. A recording from the black boxes, released by the International Aviation Committee a few weeks after the crash, shed light on what happened on the plane a few minutes before the crash. More precisely, some of its excerpts.

At the beginning of the recording, the pilots discuss the takeoff position of the stabilizer:

11:51:32. Co-pilot (2P): How old are you? Nine?

11:51:35. Commander (C): Eight, I guess.

11:51:36. 2P: Eight and a half.



They do it by eye, without calculating the exact mass of the aircraft. The pilots then discuss takeoff speed. At 190 km / h, the Yak-42 was supposed to get off the ground. If something goes wrong during acceleration to 190 km / h, the plane must cancel takeoff and start braking.

Parameters are discussed in the cockpit. The flight mechanic reports the increasing speed:

11:58:59. B (flight mechanic): The speed is growing. Parameters are normal. 130, 150, 170, 190…

After a few seconds, a knock is heard on the recording. It is emitted by the front landing gear. She jumps, but does not come off the ground. Experts explain this by the fact that one of the pilots unconsciously began to press the brake.

The plane reaches a speed of 210 km / h, the pilots pull the steering wheel forcibly, but the plane still does not take off the ground. One of the pilots is still applying the brake. The runway edge is less than a kilometer away.

The flight mechanic informs about the set speed:

11:59:31. B: 220 … 230.

11:59:37. 2P: We have probably deployed the stabilizer a little.

11:59:41. TO: Takeoff! Takeoff!

11:59:41. B: 250.

11:59:42. TO: Takeoff! Stabilizer!

11:59:45. The plane rolls out of the runway onto the ground.

The commander abruptly throws the control wheel, pressing the nose of the plane to the ground. Probably at this moment he decides to stop taking off. The flight mechanic, noticing this, switches the engines to low throttle without a command. The speed starts to drop.

The co-pilot does not understand what is happening and starts shouting (according to the IAC specialists, the pilot realized that stopping takeoff would damage the aircraft, and in the event of takeoff, this could be avoided).

The pilots pull the control wheel towards themselves again, the stabilizer and elevators are brought to maximum. The pilots put their feet on the floor to pull the wheel harder. Perhaps at this moment one of them accidentally presses the brake again.

The flight mechanic throws the gas. The pilot yells at him. The flight mechanic again gives maximum throttle to all three engines. Panic begins in the cabin.

11:59:48. TO: Takeoff !!!

11:59:49. 2P: Fuck you!

The plane takes off from the ground after half a kilometer from the end of the runway. An alarm is heard on the recording. The brakes do not hold the aircraft. He lifts his nose, soars up sharply.

Having reached a height of several meters, the Yak-42 begins to fall on its side:

11:59:55. TO: Bl *** b!

11:59:56. 2P: Andryukha!

11:59:57. TO: Everything! P *** c!

11:59:59. Interruption of the recording.