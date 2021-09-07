Planning a divorce, Kardashian and West predicted a conflict over the house: House: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Planning a divorce, the star of the reality show “The Kardashian Family”, entrepreneur Kim Kardashian and her husband, rapper Kanye West, will have to discuss the fate of their home in the California city of Calabas, which could lead to conflict, writes the Daily Mirror.

The mansion, which West called the “futuristic temple”, is worth $ 40 million. It took seven years and $ 20 million to improve the mansion. Not only the rapper himself had a hand in the transformation of the house, but also a whole team of professionals led by the Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt. According to the newspaper, neither of the spouses will want to give up a multi-room house decorated in a neutral color scheme, and the discussion can turn into a quarrel.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail reports that Kim has stopped wearing her $ 1.3 million Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring. It is clarified that the jewelry disappeared from the hand of the star two weeks before rumors of a divorce began to spread.

Earlier it was reported that Kardashian and West are on the verge of divorce. PageSix sources said that Kardashian hired lawyer Laura Wasser, known for divorce proceedings for show business stars.