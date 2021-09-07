PSG President calls Super League founders storytellers and losers – 09/07/2021

In mid-April, 12 European clubs announced the creation of a new tournament – the Super League. Later it became known that all the founders of the Super League left the European Club Association (ECA). Later, nine clubs recognized the Super League project as a mistake and decided to withdraw their withdrawal from the organization and make a deal with UEFA, according to which each club will donate 15 million euros as a “gesture of goodwill.” Juventus Turin, Real Madrid and Barcelona remain committed to the idea of ​​the Super League.

“I won’t spend a lot of time talking about April 18 and not-so-Super League because I don’t want to pay attention to storytellers and losers. Together we have championed the interests of European football for all. We relied on the determination and strength of UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin, who stood up to the midnight coup. He said, “We will win,” and we did it. While these three rebel club waste energy, distort narratives and continue to shout at the sky, the rest move forward, “- quotes Al-helaifi Marca.