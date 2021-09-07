Remedy made its Death Rally racing arcade forever free in honor of its 25th anniversary

Finnish studio Remedy Entertainment on my official microblog announced the launch of a promotion to mark the 25th anniversary of its debut game, Death Rally, a racing arcade survival game.

According to the developers, from today, September 6, 2021, the classic version of Death Rally (that is, not a remake of 9 years ago) on the Steam service has become completely free.

Unlike most giveaways, you won’t be able to own a copy of Death Rally for a period of time – the anniversary offer was not limited in time.

Death Rally, our first game, came out on this day 25 years ago. 🔥 Death Rally (Classic) is free on Steam, FOREVER: https://t.co/QG1ATfJXY2

🔥 Get the shirt: https://t.co/ksHlSEiuDs Here’s 25 car emojis to celebrate: 🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️🏎️ pic.twitter.com/TMIX2EVUa8 – Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) September 6, 2021

Inspired by the 25th anniversary of Death Rally, visit the official Remedy Entertainment website and order a vintage T-shirt with the game’s logo for € 29 (plus paid shipping).

The original Death Rally debuted on September 6, 1996 on PC (MS-DOS) and offered to race against rivals, simultaneously trying to destroy them from a weapon mounted on a car (there are six of them in total).