Ronaldo named his greatest rival :: Football :: RBC Sport

Manchester United’s Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has named the greatest footballer he has ever played against. British journalist Pierce Morgan wrote about this in his article on the Daily Mail.

In the publication, the journalist quoted his conversation with Ronaldo: – Who is my greatest rival? Messi. He’s definitely the best I’ve played against. But, Pierce, you’re asking me the wrong question. – And which one is correct? “You should ask me who is the greatest player. “I think I know the answer.

“He considers himself the best who has ever played football. And I agree with him, ”the journalist wrote.

During this transfer window, both players changed clubs. Ronaldo moved from Juventus to Manchester United, Messi from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi has received six Ballon d’Or (the award given to the best footballer of the year) during his career. Ronaldo has five such prizes.