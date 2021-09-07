Russell to partner with Hamilton – all Formula 1 news 2021

Mercedes-AMG Petronas has confirmed the roster for the 2022 season. After Valtteri Bottas left for Alfa Romeo Racing, Lewis Hamilton will partner with Mercedes youth program George Russell.

Toto Wolff, team leader: “This decision was not easy. Over the past five years, Valtteri has done a fantastic job, making a significant contribution to our success and progress. Their partnership with Lewis can be called a benchmark, it was our important weapon in the fight for the championship and allowed us to achieve unprecedented success. He absolutely deserved the right to stay with the team and I am delighted that he chose an exciting new challenge with Alfa Romeo next year to continue his career at the highest sporting level. When the time comes and he leaves our team, each of us will wish him all the best. It will forever remain a part of the Mercedes family.

We are delighted to confirm that George Russell will have the opportunity to take the next step in his career and join Mercedes in the 2022 season. He has won championship titles in all series, and the last three seasons with Williams have given us an idea of ​​the future in Formula 1. Now our common goal is to help him continue his training in our environment, next to Lewis, the greatest driver of Formula 1 of all time. I am sure they will be a strong team and will benefit Mercedes both on and off the track in the years to come.

Now that the burden of responsibility has been lifted off our shoulders and the roster for 2022 has been announced, we will fully focus on the nine remaining races of this season and the fight for the championship title in 2022. ”

George Russell: “This is a special day for me, both personally and professionally. But at the same time, I experience difficult emotions. I am delighted that next year I will speak for Mercedes, because in my career there will be a huge step forward, but it also means that I have to say goodbye to my friends in Williams.

It is a great honor for me to work with each of these people, and I am proud to represent Williams in Formula 1. I joined this team in 2019, since then we have been working tirelessly, pushing each other and trying to bring it back to the level at which she must be.

We fought for every position, for every point, for every tenth. No matter how hard it was, no one gave up, and this inspired me every day. I would say that this team gives racing all its soul, and I enjoyed every moment of our cooperation. Now I intend to attack even more actively so that the ending of our story is as good as possible.

If we talk about the next season, then I would be lying if I did not admit that I already look forward to it with delight. For me, this is a great opportunity to excel, which I am ready to grab with both hands.

The complexity of the task is not illusionary, and I have a lot to learn. Valtteri set the bar high, showing consistent results in every race, winning pole positions, winning races and helping the team win championships.

My goal is to justify the trust that Toto, the team and Mercedes have placed in me. I will try to contribute to this success story, and I want to make my new colleagues proud of me. Of course, I consider my new partner to be one of the greatest riders of all time. Lewis admired me back in the days when I was engaged in karting, and the opportunity to learn from such a person will contribute to my development not only professionally, but also as a person.

But while I have nine more races for Williams, and I want them to become my best races in this team. And only then will I be able to switch to preparing for 2022. Many thanks to Williams, Mercedes and everyone who supported me. Without you, I would not have been able to achieve what I have achieved. “

Valtteri Bottas“I am proud of everything that we have achieved together during our performances at Mercedes – and this work is not yet completed, because now we are facing the most difficult task of trying to win the Constructors’ Cup for the eighth time.

Remembering the work in Mercedes, I would like to say that I took full advantage of this opportunity, and I want to ensure that we finish this period as champions. Working with Lewis is a privilege and a real sporting challenge. Harmony in our relationship played an important role in the fact that, as partners, we won championships. At the end of this year, the time will come to say goodbye, and although it has not yet come, I would like to thank Toto and the entire team for the respect that was shown in the process of making this joint decision.

I am delighted to be taking on a new challenge by joining Alfa Romeo, the legendary car manufacturer’s team, and having the opportunity to help it move forward. As always, I yearn for high results, and when the time comes, I will fight for victories. But now my goal is clear: to attack while driving a Mercedes until the very last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. “