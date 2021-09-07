Russia – Malta, who will be the captain of the Russian national team – Jikia, Guilherme, Barinov

The Russian national team has not yet encountered such a problem. Although almost the first words of Valery Karpin that Dziuba was no longer the captain of the national team could have alerted him. The new one must be chosen by the team. And Dziuba is not there, as you know.

All the training sessions before the game with Croatia, the public wondered who would pull the bandage on their arm. But Georgy Dzhikia on the eve of the match made a mega-foreign statement: there is no captain, and the leaders are all at the same time. Paradoxical and surprising. Even at the most critical moments, the coaches of the national team found players who put on the armband. Sometimes the choice was strange – Yuri Gazinsky, Fedor Smolov or Evgeny Aldonin… But this was not seen as a global problem. But when the captain is not there, the emotions are strange. Is it really impossible to find one charismatic leader among 30 football players for many years? Moreover, the same Jikia and Guilherme are captains in their teams. But Karpin is in no hurry. Perhaps not in vain.

Photo: Alexander Safonov, “Championship”

If you dive into the historical context, then the Russian national team had only one cool leader who did not take off the bandage for many years – this is Karpin’s current assistant Viktor Onopko. He first put on the bandage in 1993, when he changed it with Shalimov and Cherchesov. In those years, Sadyrin could not decide who she was more suitable for. But with the arrival of Romantsev, no questions arose – only Byshovets in 1998 briefly took the bandage from Viktor, because he himself chose the cap. And after Anatoly Fedorovich left the national team, Onopko regained this status. In total, with a blindfold, he ran 87 matches – about this number of games and should choose captains in a healthy team.

However, up to the second place is a huge gap. Andrey Arshavin with 39 matches looks kind of ridiculous. Guus Hiddink made him the leader, Andrei went out with a bandage for the entire selection for Euro 2008, but after being sent off in the game with Andorra, he lost the bandage. For the whole of 2008, she passed to Semak. But in 2009, she returned to Arshavin and enveloped his biceps until 2012 and words about expectations and problems.

Artyom Dziuba took the third place – 27 matches. You know his history of captaincy as well as I do – success at the home World Cup, along with the status of the most popular football player in the country and recognition from Cherchesov.

Then there is not a single player who has worn the armband at least 20 times.

It is unlikely that Karpin sees great prospects in the transfer of the bandage to Dziube, even for a short time. He understands for sure: Artyom is unlikely to keep the level (which must first be returned) for a long time. This team needs a young, but very suitable person for this role. So now is the time for experiments – Dzhikia, Barinov, possibly Golovin? He was already wearing the armband at AS Monaco. All these guys are suitable for the role of the leader of the national team for the next 5-6 years – a decent time to play at least 50+ matches.

Obviously, this is a strategic choice. In the meantime, we are waiting for a new cap in Malta. I wonder who’s next?

Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

Opinion

But what a sports psychologist thinks about the current situation Vadim Gushchin (Doctor of Medical Sciences. He worked with the Russian national tennis team).

– In recent years, the captain of the national team was Dziuba – a man with clear leadership qualities that were not questioned. And, accordingly, there were no problems. According to my feelings, Artyom will not play under Karpin. This is clear to everyone. Now the team has no clear leader. Even Cherchesov began a generational change: the people who made the result at the World Cup are gradually disappearing into history. And now a new team is being built, the team is in the process of formation, and the atmosphere in it is just forming. Therefore, it is not clear who is the leader of the process. There are several people who apply for this role. But now it is difficult for the head coach to hit the note. Appointing someone on a permanent basis is a superficial decision. Let the team come together first, because this is not an easy process. And then, perhaps, a leader will emerge.

– How important is the role of the captain in the modern football team? Or has the bandage become a formality?

– It is formal only when there are several leaders in the team. And this is not always the case. And if there are strong personalities in the team, their role is visible and obvious. Now there is a tendency to make the goalkeeper captain. In my opinion, the leader should be in the thick of the game. But not always in the generation of even good players there is a real captain – after all, this is a person who subtly senses partners and controls them using psychological methods. At the same time, I emphasize that the team can be good. But the captain makes her stronger.

– How long does the process of forming a team take?

– Depends on Valery Georgievich. As soon as he decides on the players who will become the main players in the next 5-7 years, then the leader will be clear. My personal hope is for young Dynamo players. Perhaps these guys can become leaders in the future.

I repeat, the formation continues. We had a team at the World Cup in Russia. The leaders played there – Dziuba, Akinfeev, others. But this team ceased to exist.

– Many people think that Djikia, Barinov and Mario have good chances to get the captain’s armband …

– Have you noticed that you call the players mainly defenders? In my understanding, in a well-playing team, the captain should be a midfield player aimed at attacking. I have nothing against Jikia, Fernandez. They have leadership inclinations. But that’s not quite right. Let’s wait a bit and take our time.