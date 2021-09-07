Russia – Malta, World Cup 2022 qualifying round, list of injured players from Karpin’s team

The Russian national team has only one match left during this international pause. In the 6th round of World Cup 2022 qualification, our team will host Malta. The meeting will take place on September 7 at the Otkrytie Arena stadium in Moscow, beginning at 21:45.

The opponent is not the most formidable, and nevertheless, the Russian national team is approaching the game in a weakened form. For one fee Valery Karpin lost seven players at once. Most of them left for their clubs due to injuries. But in terms of numbers, this is almost a quarter of the original composition. We analyze each of the cases.





Midfielder was the first to leave the national team Stanislav Magkeev, and he did it on August 28, before the opening match with Croatia. Chief physician of our team Vladimir Khaitin said that the Lokomotiv player arrived at the national team’s location with an injury to his thigh muscle. After an additional examination of Stanislav’s health, they decided not to risk it and gave him the opportunity to be treated at the club. Instead of Magkeev, a defender was summoned to the national team Dmitry Chistyakov from Zenit. We will remember about him later.

The very next day, August 29, the defender Sergey Petrov drove back to Krasnodar. According to Haitin, the previous day the player injured his right shin during training. Petrov was examined, an additional examination was carried out and muscle damage was revealed, which would not have allowed him to properly prepare for the matches. Instead of Sergei, he came to save the national team. Alexey Sutormin… Zenit’s player is a nominal midfielder, but he is able to close the right flank of the defense, where Petrov usually rushes.

We return to Chistyakov. On September 1, shortly before the match with Croatia, it turned out that Dmitry had twisted his ankle during pre-game training. They did not bother with the defender and sent him to Zenit to conduct an examination and start treatment. So, minus three players before the first match. Let’s go further.

The day after the match with the Croats, on September 2, the national team lost another player. Midfielder Daniil Fomin due to back pain he returned to Dynamo’s location. The wording seemed suspicious to some, but there is no other official information.

On September 3, losses continued. It was announced that after the match with Croatia, the defender Mario Fernandez and midfielder Alexey Ionov began to experience “slight discomfort”. Both players missed the match against Cyprus. Nothing new has been said about Ionov yet, but Mario, it seems, will not play with Malta either. Here are the words of Karpin about the CSKA defender: “Fernandez asked for a replacement with the Croats, discomfort in the knee joint. He was ready to train in the gym, but not enough to play tomorrow. It is unlikely that he will appear on the field. “

Finally, the freshest of the injured – Alexander Golovin… The midfielder was out of action on the eve of the match with Malta and has already left the national team base. According to Karpin, the AS Monaco player felt pain in the adductor region during the meeting with Cyprus, but should recover by the October training camp.





At a press conference before the final match, Karpin spoke separately about the abundance of injuries in the national team: “A lot of injuries? Seven? Honestly, I don’t know how much, my head is now … First, some were not injured here, but came after the tour. As for the fact that this may be due to the workload of the coaching staff, we did not have not only a high workload in training, but even an average one. All workouts are medium or just recovery. We play and recover. What day should we train at all? So the injuries are connected with the last round in the RPL and with games where there is struggle and intensity. “

Fortunately, none of these injuries are serious. But the amount of damage is still alarming. Losing a player before the match with Cyprus or Malta is uncritical, but I would like to approach decisive meetings with competitors in October and November fully armed.