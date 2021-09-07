Russian clubs entered the top 7 in terms of transfer costs

The International Football Federation (FIFA) has released data on European clubs’ transfer spending during this summer. The clubs representing the English Premier League (Premier League) were the champions. The new footballers cost the teams from foggy Albion $ 1.147 billion.
This is almost two and a half times more than the sum of the expenses of the closest pursuers – the Italian championship clubs (Serie A), which spent $ 473.8 million. The three most generous with an indicator of $ 428.9 million are closed by the French (Ligue 1). The Bundesliga is in fourth place with expenditures of $ 337.9 million. Spanish Championship (La Liga) with $ 325.4 million – in fifth position.
Other leagues are seriously behind the top 5. Belgian clubs (Pro-League) paid $ 120.7 million for the acquisition of new players. The teams of the Russian Premier League (RPL) showed the seventh result – $ 84.9 million. The Portuguese championship closes the eight strongest ($ 75.4 million).
In reality, the cost of Russian clubs will exceed $ 100 million, since FIFA took into account spending from June to August. The re-entry window in Russia is valid for a week longer (it closes today, September 1), and, for example, the last purchases of Lokomotiv (Konstantin Maradishvili, Faustino Angiorin) were not included in the statistics.
In total, European football clubs spent $ 3.5 million on transfers, an increase of 9.3% over the same period last year.
In the ranking of earnings from transfers, Russian clubs were not included in the top 10. Most of all from the resale of rights to football players were received by German clubs ($ 462.7 million). The top three in terms of income are also French ($ 457.3 million) and English ($ 409.8 million) championships. The most popular among the clubs were football players aged 18 to 23 years – 58% of all expenses went to them. Only 2.3% spent on players between the ages of 30 and 35.