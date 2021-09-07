Russian clubs entered the top 7 in terms of transfer costs

In the ranking of earnings from transfers, Russian clubs were not included in the top 10. Most of all from the resale of rights to football players were received by German clubs ($ 462.7 million). The top three in terms of income are also French ($ 457.3 million) and English ($ 409.8 million) championships. The most popular among the clubs were football players aged 18 to 23 years – 58% of all expenses went to them. Only 2.3% spent on players between the ages of 30 and 35.