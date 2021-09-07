Russian gymnasts who won in Tokyo will miss the world championship :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to the coach of the national team, Nikita Nagorny, Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavsky and Denis Ablyazin are now not ready to be at the level at which they should

Photo: Jamie Squire / Getty Images



Olympic champions of Tokyo in the men’s team tournament in artistic gymnastics Nikita Nagorny, Artur Dalaloyan, David Belyavsky and Denis Ablyazin will not take part in the World Championship, which will be held at the end of October. The head coach of the national team Valentina Rodionenko told RIA Novosti about this.

“Ivan Stretovich, Vladislav Poleshov, Mukhammadzhon Yakubov, Nikita Ignatiev, Sergey Naydin and Grigory Klementyev are going to the tournament in the men’s team. The male composition of the Games is completely resting. It’s just that now they are not ready to be at the level at which they should, ”said Rodionenko.

The winners of the Games in Tokyo Angelina Melnikova and Vladislav Urazova have been announced for the women’s team. “In the women’s team, the application is as follows: Melnikova, Urazova, Maria Minaeva, Yana Vorona. Two young girls and two Olympic champions. Melnikova and Minaeva in the all-around, others in separate events, “Rodionenko added.

The World Championships will be held in Kitakyushu from October 18 to 24.