Russian national team, why Matvey Eliseev left the group of Yuri Kaminsky. Sport-Express

Matvey Eliseev did not agree with Yuri Kaminsky, they say that he had problems with the previous coaching staff.

The leadership of the Russian Biathlon Union (RBU) kept Matvey Eliseev’s good chances to compete at the Olympic Games in Beijing 2022, despite the unpleasant incident with the star athlete in the offseason. After a conflict with the head coach of the men’s team, Yuri Kaminsky, at a mountain gathering at the Seminsky Pass, the question arose of removing the two-time World Cup medalist from the national team. This would mean that already from November 28-year-old Eliseev would have been selected for the national team on a general basis. And getting lost in the meat grinder of internal selection is very easy. The athlete was saved by the fact that the upcoming season is Olympic and no one wants to take risks now.

The views did not coincide

The head of the SBR, Viktor Maygurov, considered that instead of a public flogging, it is more profitable to keep an athlete, who can be very useful in the relay race in Beijing. As a result, Matvey moved to the group of Sergey Bashkirov, where Alexander Loginov, Evgeny Garanichev and Maxim Tsvetkov train.

“He has a very peculiar view of the training process – he passes many things through his well-being, and not through the prospect of developing certain qualities,” Yuri Kaminsky said to the RBU website. – In this regard, our views did not coincide. I failed to convince Matvey of my vision either in personal communication or through my assistant Artem Istomin, with whom he has good human relations. I spoke on this topic with Viktor Viktorovich Maygurov, and the further decision on the preparation of Eliseev for the President of the RBU.

The experienced coach did not disclose the details of the conflict. For him, commentator Dmitry Guberniev made it on his telegram channel: “Kaminsky suggested removing Eliseev from the centralized training! It turns out that one fine day on the Seminsky pass, contrary to the instructions of Kaminsky, Eliseev conducted an independent imitation (ascent) up the mountain at a height, after which he felt bad! According to the trainer, adaptation was impaired, which causes further overtraining of the body! Kaminsky invited Eliseev to train independently and then qualify for the World Cup! “

Sources of sports.ru they note that after Eliseev’s unauthorized absence, a skirmish took place between the coach and the athlete on the bus: “The dispute was in the spirit: get off the bus – no, I won’t. Then Kaminsky took all the athletes out of the salon, except for Matvey, and they left for training by another bus. The stubborn Eliseev got himself a transport, drove to the highway and demonstratively – contrary to Kaminsky’s instructions – trained in parallel with the team. A day or two after this work, Matvey was covered for health reasons. Shocked Kaminsky turned to the RBU with a request to remove the athlete from the composition. “

In Bashkirov’s group, Eliseev will most likely train according to an individual plan, as he did last season. True, then self-preparation did not lead to anything good. Matvey noticeably worsened his results at the World Cup and lost the status of the second number of the national team. At the World Championships in Pokljuka, he went well through his stage in the relay and got into the top 20 in three more races. Obviously not the ultimate dream for a man who a year ago was called Loginov’s main successor.

Eliseev allowed himself unacceptable things at the 2020 World Cup

This is not the first conflict between Matvey and the national team’s coaching staff. After the end of the 2020 World Cup in Anterselva, two-time Olympic champion Dmitry Vasiliev said that Eliseev was not an example to follow. He could send a coach (then the men’s team was headed by Sergey Belozerov) in the presence of other people, Vasiliev said at the end of February 2020. Later, Belozerov and Eliseev denied this information in an interview.

– Let’s remember that situation at the 2020 World Cup in Anterselva. Have you personally heard inappropriate expressions from Eliseev about the coaching staff? – a question to Dmitry Vasiliev.

– Not personally, the coaches of the national team told me about it. I will not name the names, but believe me, such information does not appear from the ceiling. He did not say directly: “Fuck you …” And grunted: “Come on, you go …” Which is basically the same thing. These are unacceptable things. With which it was necessary to sort out for a long time. If you want to have a manageable team and a mechanism to work like a clock, you have to start with discipline. This is the foundation of any enterprise. Otherwise, nothing can be demanded from the athlete, they will simply be uncontrollable. It is necessary to suppress this harshly. But there is one “but”. Now everyone is preparing for the Olympics, and now is not the best time to engage in education.

– So you understand why Eliseev was transferred to Bashkirov’s group, and not expelled from the national team?

– I perfectly understand Victor Maigurov. He is in a difficult situation. First of all, he needs to worry more about the result at the Games in Beijing, and not about internal showdowns. If not for the Olympic season, he probably would have acted differently. It’s not specifically about Eliseev. It is important that the principle is followed. If you do not want to play by the rules set by the RBU and the head coach, then you move to the rank of athletes who follow the general rules. This means qualifying competitions for the Russian Cup and so on. This is true.

I repeat, given that this is the Olympic season, and Eliseev is in the top 3 of our best biathletes, his transfer to the Bashkirov group is justified. I think that soon the situation will be smoothed out and the conflict can be settled. But starting with the 2022/23 season, I’m sure things will be pretty tough.

– Would you do the same?

– If I were the head of the RBU, then yes. As a person who is not responsible for the result, I would have acted harshly. Regardless of the person. Even if Alexander Loginov behaved this way. If you give up slack even once, then the team will be uncontrollable. After a while, another athlete will say why he can, but not me. It’s a vicious circle. In this sense, I adhere to the position of the old school.

Athletes must understand the extent of their responsibility. Colossal taxpayers’ money is spent on them. Russian citizens. Therefore, the measure of responsibility must be commensurate. It is told to do so – do it. If you don’t want to – go to free bread and be selected on a general basis.