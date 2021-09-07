Salavat Yulaev defeated Metallurg in Magnitogorsk: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Three championship matches were planned for Lokomotiv Memorial Day: the game program was opened on September 7 by a meeting between Metallurg and Salavat Yulaev in Magnitogorsk.

Hartikainen sets KHL scoring record among Finnish players

Metallurgist Magnitogorsk 35. Korostelev Nikita 44 ‘ 81. Lipsy Brendan 47 ‘ 2 – 7 0: 10: 22: 4 09/07/2021 Salavat Yulaev Ufa 41. Kulemin Nikolay 6 ‘ 06:37 In equality 92. Alexey Pustozerov 25 ‘ 25:24 In equality 68. Pimenov Artyom 34 ‘ 34:59 In equality 19.Bashkirov Danil 44 ‘ 44:27 In the minority 70. Hartikainen Temu 51 ‘ 51:38 In equality 60. Granlund Marcus 53 ‘ 53:52 In equality 78. Kadeikin Alexander 59 ‘ 59:02 In equality

Metallurg’s first home match began with commemorative events that took place on the tenth anniversary of the Yaroslavl tragedy at all KHL games: 44 Lokomotiv scarves were placed on one of the arena’s sectors – according to the number of people killed in the plane crash, and the meeting itself with Salavat Yulaev began with a minute of silence.

In the year of the disaster, Metallurg’s head coach Ilya Vorobyov worked in the system of the Yaroslavl club, and, according to him, the pain of that terrible day has not subsided until now. Fan sectors of both teams – Ufa and Magnitka – stretched out banners: “We remember.” Ten years ago, a disaster struck that did not leave anyone indifferent in the hockey world.

One way or another, life goes on. Over the past month, Metallurg and Salavat have met for the fourth time, but for the first time in the regular season. “Steelworkers” have won three times before. But, as noted in the coaching staff of “Magnitogorsk” before the game, in the season the opponent has become different: including due to the return to the list of foreign leaders.

Vorobyov returned to the squad Artem Zemchenka and Arkhip Nekolenko, leaving in stock Egor Korobkin and Yaroslav Khabarov. The Finnish goalkeeping duel did not work out: played against Metallurg Vasily Koshechkin, and at “Salavat” Alexander Sharychenkov.

Ilya Vorobyov, head coach of Metallurg:

– There is nothing special to evaluate. Today we were half a second slower than our rival everywhere. On business got a hat, decently. Let’s figure out who is to blame. Have you shown a fighting spirit? We’re not in the mood to find the positive right now. Curry left the ice after a fight because he was injured? No, this is a new rule – when a player gets “5 + 5”, he is automatically removed for the rest of the game. Do the goalkeepers take turns? We choose a goalkeeper for each team, depending on the emotional and physical condition

The guests were betting on a powerful start. Already in the seventh minute, a pupil of the Magnitogorsk school Nikolay Kulemin was the first to bounce off the headboard and sent the puck into the net. The forward, who changed Magnitogorsk to Ufa in the summer, is powerfully resetting his career at Salavat: this is his fourth goal in three games. For comparison, for the entire last season at Magnitka, Kulemin scored six goals. Despite the missed goal, Koshechkin could have added the first third to himself. The goalkeeper of Magnitogorsk several times helped out great, leaving his team in the game.

In the second period, the main episode was a fight. Josh Curry and Grigory Panin. Legionnaire “Metallurg” hard pressed into the board Jeff Platt and immediately clashed in hand-to-hand combat with the Ufa captain. “On points” won the rookie of “Magnitogorsk”! By that time, Magnitogorsk was already losing 0: 3: two-in-one was realized Alexey Pustozerov, and shortly before the break, the “cobweb” from the “nine” removed Artyom Pimenov. The fight could have shaken the hosts, but they had to defend five minutes in the minority at the junction of two periods.

Position of teams before the game A place Club Glasses 4 Metallurg Mg 4 3 Salavat Yulaev 4 Position of teams after the game A place Club Glasses 4 (0) Metallurg Mg 4 1 (+2) Salavat Yulaev 6 Before the game After the game

In the third period, Metallurg conceded in the minority – one-to-zero achieved Danil Bashkirov, but immediately corrected – a goal Nikita Korosteleva counted after watching the video. Beautiful washer Brendan Lipsickin the majority it slightly sweetened the bitterness of the defeat of the Urals, but the Ufa players did not give up their advantage, bringing the matter to defeat and extending the winning streak to three games. The cherry on the cake is the goal Hartikainen’s theme – the forward scored 396th point and became the single-handed top scorer among all Finns who played in the KHL.

Tomi Lyamsya, head coach of Salavat Yulaev:

– Incredible hockey was today! Metallurg is a very strong team. But we scored seven goals! The key to the victory was that all our four teams played great and the goalkeeper, who helped out a lot. Separately, I will single out the third link, made up of young Bashkirov, Pimenov and Pustozerov. The guys had a very difficult preseason, it was clear that they want to prove that they deserve to play in the KHL. And today they showed the product with their face, having played very effectively. Why did they stake on Sharychenkov today? We want to give both goalkeepers the opportunity to play, they are both strong goalkeepers. And there is a definite plan in this sense.

Three stars

Danil Bashkirov

He scored a goal and proved himself to be an excellent playmaker, assisting his partners twice.

Danil Bashkirov, forward of Salavat Yulaev:

– Nice fighting game. We started to move away a little at the end, the game gave way a little. But it’s great that we scored our own goals in the end. Brought the matter to victory – this is the main thing. My personal performance? I train, everything comes through training. And maybe today was my day, luck was on my side. What do you like more – to score or give? And then, and then! But it’s probably more to distribute passes – I like it when a partner scores and rejoices. In general, today in the locker room all our three were recognized as the best! Thanks to the partners, this is their merit. How are things with the “physics”? Everything is fine, only the beginning of the season, there was a shock preseason.

Nikolay Kulemin

The striker seems to have a second wind in the new team – two points per game in his native Magnitogorsk.

Brendan Lipsick

He was one of the most notable in Metallurg’s roster and scored a good goal in the majority – the first for a new team in the KHL.

Brendan Lipsik, Metallurg forward:

– We are very disappointed with this result of the first home game. We had a couple of chances to get back into the game, but it was too late. A bad start to the game let us down. Has the opponent’s goal in the minority become key? Perhaps yes. When you miss four goals at home, it’s generally difficult to get back into the game. We made a lot of our own unforced mistakes. A high-level opponent took advantage of almost every one. Why did you have a bad start? We allowed the opponent to attack with the whole five, then there were a couple of deletions, we gave up the initiative, and Ufa converted its chances. My first goal for Metallurg? Of course, it was nice to score it. Moreover, at that moment the score was 2: 4, we got another chance for a comeback. But in the end we lost, so it doesn’t matter. A difficult season awaits us, they made it clear to us today. And you need to do a good job in the coming days before the next match.