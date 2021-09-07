Science: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Researchers from the United States and Japan have shown that the diamond-like shape of the asteroids Bennu and Ryugu is due to the deposition of particles. An article by scientists was published in the journal Granular Matter.

Near-Earth asteroids Bennu and Ryugu are “rubble heaps” – conglomerations of debris held together by their own gravity. However, their shape remains a mystery to scientists. Modern models do not explain it – asteroids turn out to be flattened towards the equator, and not diamond-like, as in reality.

Researchers at the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology and Rutgers University have proposed a new Bennu and Ryugu education model that also takes into account the deposition of fine particles. The centrifugal forces caused by the rotation of the asteroid decrease near its poles, which leads to the accumulation of rocks there and gives them a characteristic elevation. The scientists’ simulations confirmed the predictions of their model.

In addition, the model shows that the asteroids acquired their shape quite early – which correlates with the data of geological analysis. Previously, it was assumed that initially Bennu and Ryugu had the shape of a sphere, and only then were deformed.